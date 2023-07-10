All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

EA opens new studio Cliffhanger Games to work on Black Panther singleplayer AAA game

Electronic Arts opens a new studio, Cliffhanger Games, in its EA Entertainment label to make a singleplayer Black Panther game with an original story.

EA opens new studio Cliffhanger Games to work on Black Panther singleplayer AAA game
Published
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

EA today announced it has opened up a new studio called Cliffhanger Games to work on an all-original Black Panther game.

EA opens new studio Cliffhanger Games to work on Black Panther singleplayer AAA game 1
Open Gallery 2

Electronic Arts is ramping up its studios to deliver the trio of new Marvel games that it promised back in October 2022. The latest reveal is a big-budget AAA Black Panther game that will be led by the newly-revealed Cliffhanger Games, which is run by ex-Monolith Productions general manager Kevin Stephens. At WB Games, Stephens served as Monolith's GM for 9 years before moving over to Cliffhanger, and according to Stephens' LinkedIn, Cliffhanger has been established for over 2 years.

The new Black Panther game will be a third-person singleplayer adventure with an all-original storyline and an emphasis on details. Past reports indicate that Black Panther is targeting a 2025 release.

Stephens says the game aims to deliver an "authentic Black Panther experience" that will give players "agency and control over their narrative". The Cliffhanger team already includes veteran game developers that worked on titles like Middle-earth Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite, God of War, and Call of Duty.

As is the norm, Cliffhanger is working closely with Marvel to ensure the game lives up to expectations of fans and the license-holders. This is similar to how Respawn, Motive, and other teams worked closely with Lucasfilm on Star Wars games.

The Black Panther game is actually the second title in EA's new Marvel trio. The first game was confirmed as a new Iron Man title in development from Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive.

EA Entertainment, the newly-formed label, will handle development of licensed games with a myriad of studios pitching in and tackling each project. EA also has a number of new Star Wars titles in development, and Disney has also licensed the franchise out to studios like Ubisoft, who is making Star Wars Outlaws, a new Quantic Dream narrative game called Star Wars Eclipse, and there's even two new Disney-owned titles coming from Skydance New Media including a time-traveling Marvel game starring Captain America as well as a big new ensemble Star Wars title.

Buy at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 1 - PlayStation5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99 - -
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/10/2023 at 11:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.