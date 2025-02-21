All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Black Panther game details leak: T'Challa, unique combat, dynamic story

Details emerge for single-player Black Panther game where players can choose the protector of Wakanda in an open-world story-driven experience.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: New leaks suggest the upcoming Black Panther game by Cliffhanger Games will allow players to choose the next protector of Wakanda, featuring characters like T'Challa and Shuri. Each character will have unique playstyles and the game will include an open-world setting with player-driven story decisions. These details remain unconfirmed.

New details have been leaked for the upcoming single-player Black Panther game in development by Cliffhanger Games, and according to the details, players will be able to choose the next protector of Wakanda.

The new details are leaked, which means you should definitely take them with a healthy amount of skepticism, as nothing has been officially confirmed by the developer. With that being said, let's get into it. The new details come from TheGhostofHope, and according to the leaker, Cliffhanger Games will let players pick the Black Panther, with multiple characters such as T'Challa, M'Baku, Azari, Shuri, and even Killmonger being payable. Additionally, each of the characters will have a unique playstyle, weapons, armor, and gadgets, with the idea that they will feel distinct from each other.

The leaker says the developers have selected an over-the-shoulder camera perspective for the title, and the combat will be a mixture of traditional African martial arts with superhuman abilities and Wakandan tech. Moreover, the world is supposedly expansive, taking on an open-world setting where players can explore large cities, savannas, and regions. Notably, the game is also meant to feature a range of cultures, and the single-player story will react to player decisions that will lead to unique experiences.

As previously stated, take the aforementioned details with a grain of salt, as EA and Cliffhanger Games haven't confirmed any of that information.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

