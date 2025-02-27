All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Full backstory revealed on why WB Games axed Monolith Productions

WB Games announced the closure of several game studios, with the biggest axing being Monolith Productions, the studio behind Middle-Earth Shadow of Mordor.

Full backstory revealed on why WB Games axed Monolith Productions
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: WB Games announced the closure of several game studios, including Monolith Productions, known for Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

WB Games recently announced the closure of several studios under its umbrella, and now Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has given the full backstory on what led to Monolith Productions being closed down.

The events that led up to Monolith being closed down a few days ago began back in 2017 following the release of Shadow of War, which wasn't as successful as the critically acclaimed Shadow of Mordor that earned Monolith it's stars and stripes. Following the release of Shadow of War, Monolith wasn't interested in developing another Middle-Earth game and went on to develop a new IP codenamed Legacy. However, WB Games wasn't and still isn't interested in developing new IP and wants its studios to concentrate on making games around already established IP.

Monolith continued work on Legacy for several years with the thought it would have enough sway due to the success it has generated in the past that it would be able to convince WB to pursue the new IP. However, that dream died in 2021 when WB Games canceled the project, which resulted in Monolith's entire leadership, including many other developers, leaving the studio to go and form what is now Cliffhanger Games with EA. That team is now developing the Black Panther game.

Full backstory revealed on why WB Games axed Monolith Productions 566165
3

The team left at Monolith and was then forced to begin work on the now-canceled Wonder Woman game sometime between May and June 2021. The game was then revealed publicly at the Game Awards just 6 months after the team began development. Notably, at the time Monolith was still reforming its leadership team, and debates were ongoing about whether to use Monolith's in-house engine for Wonder Woman or move to Unreal Engine 5. The team decided to go with Monolith's in-house engine but ran into many issues as the programmers who knew how to utilize it correctly had already left the studio.

In late 2023/early 2024, Wonder Woman was officially rebooted, and the game completely changed directions. The iconic Nemesis System popularized in the Middle-Earth games was removed from Wonder Woman, and the game was molded into a more God of War-style action-adventure title. The Nemesis System within the Wonder Woman game was the reverse of what is in the Middle-Earth games. Instead of enemies being empowered, Wonder Woman would befriend NPCs.

Schreier goes on to explain that by this time, it was almost too late for Monolith due to previous failures under the WB Games umbrella. Titles such as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League being a $200 million flop, Multiversus, and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions costing another $100 million, and then Monolith struggling with the development of Wonder Woman led to WB Games deciding to cut its losses, axe the studio, and focus on just a handful of predictable franchises: Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and DC Comics, but with an emphasis on Batman.

Photo of the The Shadow of War: A Novel of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Best Deals: The Shadow of War: A Novel of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$14.99 USD
- -
Buy
$16.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£10.99
- -
Buy
$14.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2025 at 7:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles