Outlaws looks like one of the most authentic Star Wars games ever made

Ubisoft Massive's new Star Wars game is turning heads with its authentic representation of the gritty analog-tech universe, which is set to launch in 2024.

Ubisoft's new Star Wars game came out of nowhere, and it looks to be one of the most visually authentic franchise games ever made.

Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment turned heads with its surprise new Star Wars Outlaws game. The project is a more gritty take on the universe and dispels the myth and magic associated with the Jedi, instead focusing on the dire straits of the galaxy's most-wanted accidental criminal. It's a unique take that's more like Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

Apart from the storyline, the most captivating part of Star Wars Outlaws is just how well Ubisoft Massive has captured the look and feel of the universe. Star Wars is an eclectic mix of high-tech futurism with low-end analog tech. The Empire has gleaming star-cruisers, but the poorest worlds have lots of junky, broken down rustbucket ships where everything is just held together by shoestrings.

Outlaws was able to really exemplify and show off that look and feel, clearly demonstrating that Ubisoft Massive is not only passionate about Star Wars, but fully understands how the world should look. Things are so cinematic, blending high-stakes ship-to-ship combat and swoop speeder-bike chases with impressive cutscenes and environments that look like they're straight out of the movies; from the Mos Eisley Cantina-style environments to the breathtaking skyscapes and slick fluorescence of the Imperial cruisers.

That's no easy feat and is a huge deal for Star Wars fans that grew up with the original trilogy. Outlaws takes place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so the game will be like a time capsule that explores just one of the myriad of interesting stories that took place while Luke was training his Jedi skills.

We absolutely can't wait to play Star Wars Outlaws when it launches in 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.