Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse: High Republic era, action-adventure

The rumors were true: Quantic Dream's next game is set in the Star Wars universe.

At The Game Awards, Quantic Dream announced Star Wars Eclipse, a brand new action-adventure game set in the High Republic era (more specifically in the Outer Rim). The trailer was a CGI graphics powerhouse that flexes the power of next-gen hardware but it was all in-engine and not actual gameplay.

Star Wars Eclipse promises the unique and divergent branching storylines that Quantic Dream is known for alongside a cast of all-original characters. This is a major part of Lucasfilm's decision to use video games to expand the franchise.

