How good does The Witcher 3 look in 8K with 100 mods? It's truly stunning in this video

You wouldn't believe this game is the best part of a decade old, not looking at how mods and tinkering can supercharge the visuals.

The Witcher 3 might be an old game now - it's coming on for a decade since it came out, in fact - but it can still look stunning with the right mods, as a new video has brought to our attention.

This comes from Digital Dreams (as flagged up by Wccftech), with the game carrying over a hundred mods to make it look this good.

That includes the 'beyond all limits' ray tracing ReShade preset, and the Immersive Lighting Mod version 2.2 - the latter of which does a lot of heavy lifting in ramping up the visuals.

The overall effect is, well, you can see from watching the above clip (there are nine minutes of footage to drool over in total). The moody scenes in the middle look especially tasty on the atmosphere front for us, but everything looks pretty breathtaking for an eight-year-old game, let's face it.

It probably won't surprise you to find out that the gaming rig The Witcher 3 is running on here is equipped with an NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card, paired with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950 processor.

The Witcher 3 remains a good game today - it's regarded as an open-world classic - and you'll often see it heavily reduced in Steam sales (it is right now, in fact). If you have never experienced this action RPG, then that's something you should rectify if you're at all a fan of the genre.

You may not realize that The Witcher 3 is one of the best-selling games of all time, achieving sales of 50 million+ over the years, as we recently reported. As a franchise, The Witcher series has hit about 75 million sales, which puts it level with Red Dead Redemption.