Witcher 3 console mod support delayed to 2026

CD Projekt RED has delayed the release of Witcher 3's ambitious new cross-platform mod support on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles until sometime in 2026.

Witcher 3's mod support on consoles won't arrive in 2025 as planned, and has now been delayed to an unspecified 2026 window.

One of the best RPG games ever made celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, but one major part of the anniversary has been pushed back. CD Projekt RED has confirmed that it won't have Witcher 3's anticipated mod support update ready for 2025 after all. Mods are coming to Witcher 3's console versions in 2026 instead.

"We originally planned to introduce cross-platform mod support for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, but the rollout is now shifting to 2026. We apologize for the delay and will share more details as we get closer to the release. Thank you for your patience!"

Witcher 3 console mod support is still on the way, mods will still be free, and mods still don't require CD Projekt's REDkit in order to create custom textures. This major update is yet another one of CD Projekt's persistent efforts to elongate the Witcher franchise, particularly the mega-successful Witcher 3.

Adding console mod support for Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S would give players an even bigger reason to return to the game and keep playing. This cycle of creating new gateways and updates to keep users returning--and potentially re-buying the game on new platforms--is a hallmark of CD Projekt's business model, which puts great importance on treating each video game release as a kind of franchise in itself with a multitude of cross-merchandise plans, transmedia content, and a strong of updates and product re-releases.

However, this would have been CD Projekt's final update for The Witcher 3, a kind of send-off to the community by entrusting the game in modders' hands as they moved on to other projects like Cyberpunk 2 and The Witcher 4.

