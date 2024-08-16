Skyrim running in 8K with over 3100 mods and ray tracing is an impressive feat

Skyrim is one of most modded PC games of all time, and this new 8K video with ray tracing and over 3100 mods might be the most modded version to date.

When it comes to modding PC games, Bethesda's Skyrim is right up there as the one game players and developers keep coming back to. With the ability to create new games, expansions, and overhaul every little detail - one way to make the 2011 original look brand-new is by installing several visual mods.

3

Skyrim + 8K + 3100 Mods + Lossless Scaling + GeForce RTX 4090, image credit: YouTube/Digital Dreams.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Recently, we presented a video from YouTube creator Digital Dreams showcasing Skyrim running with over 3100 mods, including the fantastic Complete Ray Tracing Reshade mod. The result is stunning, especially when running on a GeForce RTX 4090. Well, Digital Dreams is back, and this time, we can see the same modded-out version of Skyrim running in 8K.

8K with ray-tracing is no small feat, even with a GeForce RTX 4090, which is why this footage uses the free Lossless Scaling app on Steam. Lossless Scaling is a version of Frame Generation that works with every game and can deliver impressive results. For the best results, you'll want to watch this on a big-screen 8K TV.

This is not an option for most of us, and watching it on a PC monitor isn't more impressive than watching the original 4K video. If you're a fan, it might be worth heading into a Best Buy and asking to take control of a Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV QN900D to fire it up.

There's no performance info in the video, so it's hard to tell how fast it's running - but you can tell that it's not a solid 60FPS. So, it's more of a flex than a recommended way to play the game. Disabling the Complete Ray Tracing Reshade would improve things considerably, but then that defeats the purpose of Skyrim with over 3100 mods running in 8K with ray tracing.

Like with the original video we highlighted, there are several moments where it's hard to tell that it's Skyrim. The music and Skyrim's unique animation often give it away - you can't hide the Bethesda jank even with 3100 mods. Overall, it's impressive, and we can't wait to see what people can pull off with the game when the GeForce RTX 5090 rolls around. Path traced Skyrim? We'd love to see it.