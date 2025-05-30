Witcher 3 mods coming to consoles for free, REDkit not required to create custom textures

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
CD Projekt is bringing Witcher 3 mods to consoles in a new update, the company today announced.
The Witcher 3, which just broke 60 million sales worldwide, is getting even more love from CD Projekt to celebrate the game's landmark 10 year anniversary. Gamers will soon be able to experience Geralt's adventures in a whole new way thanks to official mod support on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.
Later this year, CD Projekt will release a Witcher 3 game patch that adds multi-platform mod support across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The idea is to create an ecosystem that ties these platforms together with a centralized webwork of user-created mod content. Creators can make mods and tweaks with the official REDkit modding toolset, but it's not actually a requirement for specific additions like custom textures.
"As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, we're excited to share some good news for our players and modders!
"Later this year, we will release one more patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This update will introduce cross-platform mod support across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S via mod.io.
"Creating, sharing, and enjoying mods will be easier and more accessible, as players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S will be able to share a modding ecosystem."
The usual restrictions are in place, though, and it'll be up to Sony and Microsoft how best to support mods on their respective platforms (e.g. expect Sony's platform limitations on things like Skyrim mods to also apply to The Witcher 3 mods).
In the FAQ, CD Projekt says that Witcher 3 mods won't actually have to be created with REDkit, except for those that use scripts for consoles:
- However, Cross-Platform Mod Support will support mods created in other ways too. That being said, any mods for consoles that use scripts must be created with REDkit. Other mods, for textures, bundles, and so on, do not need to be created with REDkit.
- Many mods will be available across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. However, due to specific content guidelines and selection criteria for each platform, it may not be possible to bring every mod uploaded on PC to console.