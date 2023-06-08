All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Lenovo announce the release of two displays designed for Tiny compact PCs

Lenovo has announced it will be releasing two new displays that are specifically designed around the company's Tiny-in-one compact PC line-up.

Published
2 minutes & 19 seconds read time

Lenovo will be bringing out two brand new displays that are designed specifically for the company's range of Tiny-in-one compact PCs, and as appropriately named, these displays are called ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 22 Gen 5 and ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 24 Gen 5.

Lenovo announce the release of two displays designed for Tiny compact PCs 01
Starting with the smaller model, the ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 22 Gen 5 is a Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, at a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Lenovo has thrown in a built in webcam, microphone, stereo speakers, a max brightness of 250cd/m², a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a monitor head with dimension of 72.8x339.1x489.3mm. The display supports height adjustment, is capable of tilting, swiveling, and can be rotated.

As for the ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 24 Gen 5, the specifications are same except for the panel being slightly bigger. Monitor head dimensions are as follows, 72.8x367.6x539.8mm. So, how are both of these new displays designed for Lenovo's compact mini PCs? Each of these displays enable users to effortlessly attach their Tiny series PC to the back of the display. This connectivity is cable-free through the inclusion of an insertion made on the back of this display.

Lenovo announce the release of two displays designed for Tiny compact PCs 1452
Lenovo announce the release of two displays designed for Tiny compact PCs 14587
Lenovo announce the release of two displays designed for Tiny compact PCs 6325
It should be noted that these new displays will be capable of connecting to any device that uses a HDMI or Display port connector. For example, gaming consoles, multimedia devices and laptops will all work on these displays and provide seamless connectivity. If you are interested in reading more about displays, check out the two articles below for more recent news.

NEWS SOURCE:gizmochina.com

