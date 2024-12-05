All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Lenovo Legion Go S is an affordable Ryzen Z2G handheld that could retail for $399

Images of the Lenovo Legion Go S have surfaced, showcasing a more budget-friendly PC gaming handheld that will be powered by AMD's new Ryzen Z2 platform.

Lenovo Legion Go S is an affordable Ryzen Z2G handheld that could retail for $399
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Lenovo Legion Go S is a new, affordable gaming handheld featuring AMD's Ryzen Z2 platform, with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores and 12 RDNA2 Compute Units. Priced around $399, it aims to compete with the Steam Deck. The design is similar to ASUS's ROG Ally, with non-detachable controllers and no touch-screen functionality. Official renders suggest a prototype may appear at CES 2025.

The Lenovo Legion Go was designed as a premium PC gaming handheld with detachable controllers, a sizeable high-refresh-rate display, the latest AMD hardware, and fast storage and memory. With new renders of a new Lenovo Legion Go S gaming handheld surfacing at Windows Central, Lenovo plans to release a more affordable refresh very soon.

Lenovo Legion Go S renders, image credit: Windows Central.
2

Lenovo Legion Go S renders, image credit: Windows Central.

According to Videocardz, the handheld uses AMD's new Ryzen Z2 platform. However, the more entry-level Ryzen Z2G will pair 8 Zen 3+ CPU Cores with 12 RDNA2 Compute Units via integrated Radeon 680M graphics. It won't be a Hawk Point or Strix Point device; it'll be a blast from the part - Rembrandt. This decision looks to have been made to help keep the cost down.

In fact, with a rumored price point as low as $399, it could give Valve's Steam Deck a run for its money as one of the most affordable PC gaming handhelds on the market.

As seen in the leaked renders above, the physical design is reminiscent of ASUS's first ROG Ally, but unlike Legion Go's origins, the controllers won't be detachable. The all-white design and revamped look help differentiate it from the current Legion Go - signaling a shift in Lenovo's gaming handheld strategy to deliver a more stylish mainstream device to gamers. The original Legion Go has a $699 MSRP, so coming in at $399 is a massive change.

Windows Central says that the images above are "official renders from Lenovo," so at the very least, we should expect to see a handheld prototype at CES 2025. We wouldn't be surprised if it gets a full reveal alongside AMD's new Z2 APU chips, with a price and release date right around the corner.

The design looks standard for a PC gaming handheld, from the button layout to speakers on the front and cooling vents on the back. However, the tiny "nub" underneath the right analog stick indicates that Lenovo is ditching touch-screen functionality.

NEWS SOURCES:windowscentral.com, videocardz.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

