LG confirms two UltraGear 144Hz IPS displays are officially coming

LG has two new gaming monitors to add to its line-up, and both come under the UltraGear branding, have a 4K resolution, and are an IPS panels.

LG has confirmed two new gaming monitors to be released under its UltraGear branding. Introducing the 32GR93U, and the 27GR93U.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Each of these new gaming displays features a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution and an IPS-type panel with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. Notably, LG will be releasing a 31.5-inch variant and a 27-inch variant, each will come with Adaptive-Sync, HDMI 2.1 VRR, AMD and NVIDIA FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio with 178 degree viewing angles. The ergonomic adjustments are the same for each monitor as well, with height adjustments up to 110 mm, a clockwise pivot, and -5 to 15 degrees of possible tilt.

As you can probably imagine, LG has outfitted both of the coming displays with powerful connectivity, with the 32GR93U, and the 27GR93U both supporting a 3.5 mm headphone jack, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, DisplayPort 1.4 and two USB type-A ports, along with a USB type-B upstream port. LG has also jam-packed these displays with more features such as Crosshair, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, Color Weakness, HW Calibration, Motion Blur Reduction technology, True Color Pro, OnScreen Control, and OnScreen Display.

The back of the display features hexagonal lighting that can be controlled with options within the display menu. As for more juicy specifications, LG has run each of the monitor's hardware through its LG Calibration Studio, while also slapping a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 400. If you are interested in reading more about either of these monitors, check out the following link.

In other gaming monitor news, the price and availability for Samsung's highly anticipated OLED G9 ultra-wide gaming monitor has leaked online. The leak can be traced back to an Austrian retailer that listed the new products price and what month it expects it will be released this year. Samsung's OLED G9 is a beefy monitor with an astounding resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 and a refresh rate of 240Hz, which explains its steep expected price tag of more than $2,500.

Read more: Samsung's new OLED G9 gaming monitor gets its price and availability leaked online

In other news, Elon Musk has revealed in an interview that Twitter developers discovered hidden code that compressed posts that contained specific keywords. Some of these keywords were as simple as the word "suck". This ancient code, which has now been removed, detected tweets that contained this list of keywords which included more than 1,000 individual words, a suppressed the tweet's reach.