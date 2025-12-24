Lenovo Yoga Mini i PC with Panther Lake CPU, AIO PC with 16:18 square display for CES 2026

TL;DR: Lenovo will unveil the ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition with a unique 16:18 near-square 27.6-inch 2560x2880 display, Intel Core Ultra X7 CPUs, AI camera, and split-screen mode at CES 2026. The compact Yoga Mini i desktop, featuring up to Core Ultra X7 358H, supports four displays for versatile use.

Lenovo has some new products to unveil at CES 2026 in less than two weeks time, with two new systems leaked: the Yoga Mini i desktop, and the new ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition system with an uber-interesting 16:18 near-square display. Let's dive right in.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

First off, the new Lenovo ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition looks like one of the most interesting products from the company for CES 2026, with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio. The leaks are coming from WindowsLatest, which reports the near-square 27.6-inch panel will help creators, programmers, data-focused users, and more with more than enough vertical display area to view two A4 pages of content in portrait.

The new AIO system is (unfortunately) a new Copilot+ PC, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra X7 series "Panther Lake" CPUs, with an IPS-based display and native 2560 x 2880 resolution @ 60Hz, the 2560 pixels wide is the same as a 1440p panel (which is 2560 x 1440) but the 2880 pixels high is double that of a regular 1440p, meaning it'll be impressive for particular users who will adore the additional vertical pixels.

There is also an optional Smart AI camera with a physical shutter, with the camera tied to Lenovo DeskView, which is capable of digitizing documents that are placed in front of the display. Lenovo is also including a split-screen mode that lets the ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition act like a monitor, and a PC, at the same time. When the AIO system is connected to an external device, the display can be divided with a section that displays the AIO output, and the other that shows whatever you've got plugged into the external input.

Lenovo will also have its new small "Yoga Mini i" desktop PC, which is described as a cylindrical 600g PC housed inside of an aluminum casing, which can be configured with up to Intel's new Core Ultra X7 358H "Panther Lake" CPU. The new Yoga Mini i desktop PC will be capable of outputting to 4 displays, and will be one of the very first Panther Lake-powered Mini-PC systems.

We'll be on the ground @ CES 2026 in a couple of weeks time, and will definitely be keeping our eyes open for Lenovo's new goodies.