Here's how and when you get a horse in Diablo 4

You have probably seen other players riding horses in Diablo IV and wondering when you get to do the same. Here's how and when you get a horse.

Diablo 4 has finally been released and has introduced a fantastic new feature that many players should want to get their hands-on: Mounts

Many of you may have already seen other players riding their steeds of choice into battle and wondered how you could get one of your own. Thankfully, obtaining a mount in Diablo 4 is quite easy, but it will take you a few hours of glorious demon-slaying first.

How to Unlock Mount Riding

To unlock the ability to ride a mount, you will first need to progress through the main campaign enough until you reach the end of Act 3. Once you have progressed enough through the main game, you will be sent back to Kyovashad to speak with Donan at the Cathedral of Light.

At this point, you will be provided with a new Priority Quest called 'Mount: Donan's Favor'. You can complete this quest by speaking with Oskar (the stable master in Kyovashad you met at the start of the game). Completing this quest will unlock the ability to use the Stables and equip your first mount.

How to Change Mount Appearance

Diablo 4 offers a large amount of mount customization through items such as armors, trophies, and even new skins to change the appearance of your mighty steed. Most of these customizations can be purchased with in-game gold, rewarded in the battle pass, or found as drops from loot sources all over the game, such as chests and rare mobs. Some customizations are even locked behind PVP content!

Mount Uses and Abilities

As you would probably imagine, having a horse can come in clutch when needing to travel around the regions of Diablo 4. While you are mounted, your ability bar will change and now come equipped with several new buttons!

The first of which (the leftmost button) is called spur and will kick your horse into gear, providing you with three charges of a momentary speed boost, significantly increasing your movement speed.

The second button acts as a Class Specific de-mount-with-style button, causing your character to leap off their mount and perform a stylized attack on nearby foes inflicting significant AOE damage.

Account-Wide Unlock!

If this all was not already enough, there is still one more feature to discuss that is my personal favorite: Account-wide mounts!

As soon as you have unlocked the ability to ride your mount once, you will never have to unlock it again. Every other character you make will automatically have the ability to call your mighty stallion!