Lenovo says the Legion Go 2's $1350 price is for 'enthusiasts' who are 'willing to invest'

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is a premium PC gaming handheld with premium specs and a premium price, and Lenovo is well aware that its price tag is high.

At the recent IFA 2025 event, Lenovo executives were asked by PC Watch Japan why the price of its new flagship PC gaming handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go 2, was approaching that of gaming laptops. The Legion Go 2, with its AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, is set to launch with a somewhat eye-watering $1,349 USD price point for its premium model.

However, the Legion Go 2's specs are impressive. 32GB of LPDDR5X-8000 system memory, 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and a large 8.8-inch VRR-ready OLED display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Throw in premium detachable controllers, and Lenovo says that expensive components inevitably drive up the price.

One of the side effects of a flagship PC gaming laptop costing $1,349 is that it limits its appeal to a hardcore or enthusiast audience. And this is something that the company is aware of, as it views the Legion Go 2 as an enhancement to the Lenovo brand. "For those seeking a more affordable option, we offer the Legion Go S series," the company added (translated via Windows Central).

The fact is, the Legion Go 2 uses high‑performance processors, an OLED display, detachable controllers, and an ergonomically designed body - all of which are expensive components. As a result, the price inevitably ends up being high. That's why the Legion Go 2 is aimed at so‑called "enthusiast gamers" who are willing to invest in their hobby. These users value building their own setups and customizing hardware, and they will choose such products even if they are expensive. It's true that the market for enthusiast‑oriented products may not be huge, but we see it as an important segment for enhancing our brand's value. For those seeking a more affordable option, we offer the Legion Go S series. The Legion Go S focuses on an experience where you can start using it straight out of the box, and we also provide a SteamOS model.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 will also be available in a baseline AMD Ryzen Z2 non-Extreme variant for $1.049; however, this is still significantly more expensive than a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2, or Steam Deck. Although this makes the Legion Go 2 one of the most expensive PC gaming handhelds coming to market, Microsoft and ASUS have also faced similar backlash for the reported $899.99 USD price point of their upcoming flagship ROG Xbox Ally X handheld, launching next month.