LG launches UltraGear GX7 27-inch 1440p 480Hz WOLED monitor with DisplayPort 2.1 at $999

LG has announced the UltraGear OLED GX7 gaming monitor featuring a 27-inch WOLED panel with a 1440p resolution and a 480Hz refresh rate, priced at $999. It includes a 0.03ms GTG response time, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, and DisplayPort 2.1 for compatibility with next-gen consoles.

LG has just announced its new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution and blistering 480Hz refresh rate, priced at $999.

The new LG UltraGear OLED GX7 (model 27GX790A) features a 27-inch WOLED panel with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution (1440p) and an ultra-fast 480Hz refresh rate, with a 0.03ms GTG response time, making it the fastest of any QHD OLED gaming monitors.

LG is using its in-house WOLED panel technology here, using a white OLED light source with color filters that produces accurate RGB colors and "impressive screen brightness". LG's new UltraGear OLED GX7 gaming monitor has both VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and the highest VESA ClearMR tier.

On the back, LG is rolling its new UltraGear OLED GX7 gaming monitor with the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard, which means it's ready for the latest generation consoles and gaming PCs, with LG noting "as well as next-generation GPUs expected to launch in early 2025" hinting at NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs.

You'll need one of those new ultra-high-end GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 graphics cards if you want to run 1440p at a blistering 480FPS or more, that's for sure.

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company said: "An ideal choice for serious gamers, the 27GX790A boasts a 27-inch OLED screen with an exceptionally fast 480Hz refresh rate. Our new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is perfect for both console and PC gaming, offering a range of connectivity options and compatibility with the latest gaming hardware. The LG UltraGear brand will continue to provide high-performance monitors that enhance every aspect of the gaming experience".

LG's new UltraGear OLED GX7 gaming monitor is priced at $999, and should launch in early 2025 alongside a wave of new gaming PCs, gaming laptops, and next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards. We should expect to see the monitor in the flesh at CES 2025, with the team at TweakTown attending the show in early January 2025.