LG's massive ultrawide 52-inch 5K gaming display is now available to pre-order

The 51-inch LG UltraGear evo G9, which is the world's largest ultrawide 5K2K gaming monitor, is now available for pre-order for $1,999.99 USD.

TL;DR: The LG UltraGear evo G9 is a groundbreaking 52-inch ultrawide 5K2K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1000R curvature, and 1ms response time. Featuring a VA panel with HDR600 and 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy, it delivers immersive, high-performance gaming for PC and consoles at a $1,999.99 price.

The LG UltraGear evo G9 might just be one of the most impressive gaming displays ever made, and it doesn't even feature an OLED panel. The reason for this is that, as the company explains, it's the "world's largest 5K2K gaming monitor." With dual-mode resolution support of ultrawide 5K and 2K, a fast 240 Hz refresh rate, and a massive 52-inch size, it's the sort of display that will take up your entire field of view.

To set the scene, the LG UltraGear evo G9 sports the height of a 42-inch 4K 16:9 display, which is then stretched to the ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio with a 5K resolution of 5120 x 2160 pixels. Yes, it's huge, and probably too big for many PC gaming setups out there, but it'll no doubt deliver a truly immersive gaming experience. In addition to the 52-inch size, the display itself features a 1000R curvature.

As for the hardware, you're looking at a VA panel with a decent 4000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, and 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy. Outside of OLED panels, VA panels offer the most cinematic image regarding deep black levels and vibrant colors. Throw in a 1ms GtG response time, and you're looking at the sort of display that would be perfect for a racing or flight sim setup.

Available for pre-order, the LG UltraGear evo G9's $1,999.99 price tag is certainly steep, but not overly excessive considering the sheer size of the display and its specs. LG notes that the UltraGear evo G9 is optimized for both PC and console gaming, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and AMD FreeSync Premium support.