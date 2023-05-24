Fed up with NVIDIA and AMD pricing? Intel Arc A750 GPU is down to $199

With AMD about to launch the RX 7600, Team Red is undercutting the RTX 4060 Ti considerably - but what if you want a much more affordable graphics card?

There's a lot of fuss right now about AMD and NVIDIA's new mid-range RDNA 3 and Lovelace graphics cards, with the RTX 4060 Ti just emerging today, and the RX 7600 set to be hot on its heels - but what if you want a much more wallet-friendly GPU than either of those?

Intel's Arc GPUs are continually being improved thanks to a fast pace of work honing the drivers (Image Credit: Intel)

Well, maybe you should take a look at the third horse in the graphics card race, Intel, because the Arc A750 may not be new, but it has dropped to an all-time-low price.

Tom's Hardware spotted that the Arc A750 is on offer at Newegg currently for $199.99, knocked down from $250 where it was already a solid value proposition (the launch price was $290, you may recall).

To put the asking price in perspective, for the cost of an (entry-level) NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti, you could now buy two of Intel's A750 graphics cards. (We don't yet know what AMD's RX 7600 will retail for, but the latest rumor suggests AMD is undercutting NVIDIA by dropping to $269 - the RTX 4060 is pitched at $299, remember).

We recently reviewed the Intel Arc A750, and concluded it was worth considering as an entry-level GPU.

Granted, there are performance wrinkles still to iron out - though Intel has steadily been improving drivers this year, and that progress is clear enough to see, so we felt it was solid value at $249.

With the price dropped to $199, it certainly gets a whole lot more tempting for those who don't want to be shelling out any more than a couple of hundred notes for a graphics card that can handle 1080p gaming well enough (and isn't all that far off RTX 3060 performance levels).

The other tactic you might want to consider is waiting for the RX 7600 to hit shelves and perhaps seeing where the pricing of AMD's existing RDNA 2 mid-range GPUs goes (the RX 6650 XT is pretty competitive on Amazon right now, as it stands, for instance).

But for now, no one would blame you for pulling the trigger on the A750 at this price.