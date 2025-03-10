NVIDIA's budget-focused GeForce RTX 5050 leaks: cheaper Blackwell GPU with GDDR6 memory

NVDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5050 will be the first RTX Blackwell GPU with GDDR6 memory, dropping GDDR7 to dominate the mid-range gaming market.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card has been in the headlines this week, with some fresh information on the upcoming mid-range Blackwell GPU appearing.

We should expect NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5050 to drop down to GDDR6 memory, leaving the rest of the RTX 50 series GPU fleet with GDDR7, making it more budget-focused. AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" has launched with the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070, but we can expect budget-friendly RDNA 4 coming soon to compete with budget-friendly Blackwell.

In a new report from Benchlife, we're learning that the RTX 5050 should have 8GB of GDDR6 memory, which aligns with the mobile GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU leaks from earlier this year that teased 8GB of GDDR6. In terms of specifications, NVIDIA's new mid-range GeForce RTX 5050 along with its 8GB GDDR6 should have a 135W TDP powered by a single 8-pin power connector.

As for pricing, NVIDIA will probably aim for the $199 to $249 market for its new GeForce RTX 5050, aiming directly at Intel's current-gen Arc B580 and AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9050 and RX 9060 graphics cards. NVIDIA skipped over the GeForce RTX 4050 with Ada Lovelace, but it looks like the 50-series GPU is making a comeback (and hopefully a good one) with the Blackwell-based RTX 5050 and its 8GB of GDDR6 memory.