ASRock RX 7600 graphics cards are spotted - get ready for more affordable RDNA 3

AMD's RX 7600 seems like a surer bet for launch in just a few weeks' time - but how competitive will it be with NVIDIA's rumored RTX 4060 Ti?

If you still weren't convinced that a new RDNA 3 graphics card is about to pop onto the scene, here's another sighting of RX 7600 models, this time from ASRock.

As highlighted by hardware leaker Harukaze5719 on Twitter, ASRock has just filed a trio of RX 7600 graphics cards with the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

Typically, such regulatory filings will be put in place just ahead of the launch of a product, but they don't necessarily mean that launch will happen - sometimes, manufacturers make filings of a speculative nature, or planned releases fall through.

However, in this case, the three graphics cards filed by ASRock come hot on the heels of two models getting filed (also at the EEC) by GIGABYTE.

The ASRock models filed are the Radeon RX 7600 Challenger OC, and the Phantom Gaming OC, plus the Steel Legend OC. As with the other RX 7600 graphics cards we've seen leaked, they run with 8GB of VRAM.

With a bunch of RX 7600 models now turning up in leaks, and plenty of speculation swirling that the GPU is imminent, all this adds fuel to the fire for the rumored May 25 release date.

That's only three weeks away now, and another past theory is that AMD is pretty much going to let these GPUs hit the shelves right off the bat. Apparently reviews will appear the previous day (May 24) for MSRP (entry-level) models only, effectively giving those a leg up.

For those awaiting a more affordable RDNA 3 GPU, the next few weeks likely can't pass quick enough, but there's another supposed mid-range graphics card waiting in the wings - NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti.

The relative pricing will obviously be a key battleground for these two GPUs, assuming the 4060 Ti also pitches up at the end of May as rumored (likely at Computex, so following slightly behind the RX 7600).

We haven't yet heard anything about the price tag of the RX 7600, but NVIDIA may push out the RTX 4060 Ti at $399. If this does turn out to be true, AMD would obviously need to be competitive with that asking price, and we can hope Team Red might even undercut it. That said, what we've witnessed thus far in the Lovelace versus RDNA 3 battle doesn't fill us with hope that either side is going to give consumers a break.

However, with the cost-of-living crisis still very much ongoing, and budgets for building PCs being affected to some extent, maybe the big GPU powers-that-be will finally relent on the pricing front - and take a leaf out of Intel's book. In case you hadn't noticed, Intel's Arc GPUs have been getting seriously hot on the value front of late, particularly if you can pick up a deal (like the Arc A770 with 16GB of VRAM at $340, a serious bargain that was floating about recently).