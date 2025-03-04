AMD's RX 9060 XT GPU rumored to have 8GB and 16GB flavors, just like NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Ti

Previous rumors have indicated that NVIDIA's yet to be announced RTX 5060 Ti will have both 8GB and 16GB variants, and the RX 9060 XT could follow suit.

TL;DR: AMD's RX 9060 XT graphics cards might run with 8GB and 16GB VRAM options, mirroring NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Ti in theory. This rumor is based on fresh filings with the EEC by Acer for its Predator BiFrost models of the RX 9060 XT, but as ever, we need to be cautious with info spilled via these kind of filings. AMD's RX 9060 XT graphics cards might run with 8GB and 16GB VRAM options, mirroring NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Ti in theory. This rumor is based on fresh filings with the EEC by Acer for its Predator BiFrost models of the RX 9060 XT, but as ever, we need to be cautious with info spilled via these kind of filings.

It's almost launch day for AMD's RX 9070 models, and you know what that means - yes, the RX 9060 rumors must kick off in earnest, which is just what's happened with a purported info drop on the VRAM configuration of the lower-tier RDNA 4 GPUs.

This is actually about the RX 9060 XT and comes courtesy of a filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) made by Acer, as flagged up by regular leaker Harukaze5719 on X.

Acer has registered Predator BiFrost models of RX 9060 XT graphics cards which have both 8GB and 16GB of VRAM, mirroring what NVIDIA is supposedly doing with its rival RTX 5060 Ti. (Although NVIDIA, to be fair, would just be continuing the VRAM loadouts it ran with in its previous RTX 4060 Ti models, of course).

As ever with EEC filings, they need to be regarded with some caution. These can often be placeholders for incoming products, and might be wrong in the claims they make. (We wouldn't read anything into the lack of mention of a vanilla RX 9060 here, either).

All that said, we do know that the RX 9060 models are due in the near future, at some point in the second quarter of 2025, as AMD revealed that at the close of its RX 9070 launch presentation last week.

So, we can indeed expect to see more leaks around these RX 9060 graphics cards soon enough, and there's already plenty of excitement about the GPUs. Mainly because RX 9070 pricing came in better than expected, so the obvious hope is that the tier down will be similarly competitive at a more wallet-friendly level.