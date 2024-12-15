Intel Arc B580 is already sold out at retailers, more stock coming in January 2025

The Intel Arc B580 offers compelling value as a mainstream $250 gaming GPU, and the first 'Battlemage' card is already 'sold out' at major retailers.

Intel launched its first 'Battlemage' GPU last week, with the new mainstream Intel Arc B580 card priced at a competitive $249.99 USD. As seen in our reviews of the Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition and ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend OC variant, Intel's second-generation desktop Arc Graphics is a winner.

Not only has the Arc team resolved most of the driver, compatibility, and stability issues that plagued the first-gen launch back in 2022, but it has brought some real competition to the mainstream GPU market with a product that is cheaper and more powerful than both the GeForce RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600. In fact, with excellent ray tracing performance and 12GB of VRAM, it makes the Radeon RX 7600 look irrelevant.

This is great news for PC gamers looking to create an affordable rig; however, it is not so great when it's sold out at major retailers like Newegg and Amazon - with resupply not expected until January 2025.

Newegg estimates it will have more Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition graphics cards to sell by January 3, 2025. It also lists an early January 2025 window for partner cards like the ASRock Intel Arc B580 Challenger, ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend, and SPARKLE Intel Arc B580 Titan. Newegg lists "high demand" as the reason why all Arc B580 GPUs have sold out and are unavailable to order.

It's the same situation on Amazon, with the Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition currently unavailable and partner cards from GUNNIR and other brands expected sometime between January 3 and January 21, 2025. Of course, there is a good chance Intel might not have had a lot of stock available at launch. Its Limited Edition reference card is listed on retailer B&H's site as 'coming soon,' pointing to the retailer still waiting for its first batch of cards.

Still, it's a 'Top Wish' item, so the demand for the Intel Arc B580 is very real.