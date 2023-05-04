Leak suggests NVIDIA vs AMD clash of the mid-range GPUs is on for the end of May

NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti and AMD RX 7600 have been sighted in regulatory filings by GIGABYTE, suggesting both GPUs should arrive imminently as rumored.

NVIDIA could soon be going head-to-head with AMD as both firms unleash mid-range GPUs at the end of the month, with previous rumors to this effect now backed up by another piece of evidence.

As VideoCardz spotted, one of the better-known hardware leakers on Twitter, Harukaze5719, was eagle-eyed enough to spot GIGABYTE filings with the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) for two GPUs - the NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti and AMD RX 7600.

There's a whole load of entries for the RTX 4060 Ti, and a couple for the RX 7600, with all of these graphics cards shown with 8GB of VRAM as was previously rumored (multiple times).

The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Ti models filed with the EEC include the AORUS Extreme, Aero (and Aero OC), Gaming (and OC), Eagle (and OC), plus the WindForce (and, you guessed it, an OC version of this board too).

For AMD's RX 7600, there are just two models listed: the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7600 8GB Gaming and the Gaming OC variant. (As you're no doubt aware, the OC versions are overclocked to give them a bit more oomph than the standard board).

At this point, with the many rumors around the RTX 4060 Ti and RX 7600, it'd be a surprise if both these graphics cards don't turn up soon. The theory is that NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti is set to emerge at the end of May, quite possibly at Computex, whereas AMD could sneak out the RX 7600 a touch earlier (on May 25 if the rumors are right).

It's also interesting to see that the AMD model mentioned is the RX 7600, with no sign of an RX 7600 XT. The latter was initially rumored to be the GPU that AMD was going to run with, but more recent speculation has pointed to the vanilla RX 7600, so this is what we're now expecting - and GIGABYTE's filing backs this up.

If AMD does beat NVIDIA to the punch here in terms of releasing a few days earlier - or maybe even a week at a push - it will give Team Green one advantage. Namely the ability to adjust launch pricing on the RTX 4060 Ti if necessary, having seen where AMD is pitching the RX 7600 with its MSRP (and knowing the card's performance levels, too).

The buzz on the grapevine is that NVIDIA may finally take it easier on the pricing front with Lovelace, and push out the RTX 4060 Ti with an asking price of $399. We shall see if that pans out.