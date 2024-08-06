AMD reportedly planning to release entry-level Radeon RX 7400 and 7300 RDNA 3 GPUs

AMD isn't quite ready to call it quits on the Radeon RX 7000 Series, with rumors pointing to more RDNA 3 on the way... GeForce RTX 3050 competitors.

Published
1 minute & 56 seconds read time

AMD is not done with the RDNA 3 generation of Radeon graphics cards. The latest rumor from GPU leaker Komachi_Ensaka on X states that Team Red has a pair of entry-level cards coming, the Radeon RX 7400 and Radeon RX 7300.

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT.
These new GPUs will use the Navi 33 chip, as seen in the Radeon RX 7600 and Radeon RX 7600 XT. Both cards feature 2048 Stream Processors with a 128-bit Memory Interface built on TSMC's 6nm process node. The XT variant bumps up the memory capacity to 16GB, making it a more attractive option for AI and VRAM-intensive gaming.

Performance-wise, outside of ray-tracing, the Radeon RX 7600 combo sits between the GeForce RTX 3060 and the GeForce RTX 4060. With the new Radeon RX 7400 and Radeon RX 7300 set to use a cutdown version of the same chip found in the Radeon RX 7600, these cards would be GeForce RTX 3050 competitors.

As such, we can expect them to be compact, with a smaller footprint and lower specs - including memory. It would be nice to see both sporting 8GB of GDDR6 - but that's probably not an option based on the entry-level specs. At best, our guess puts the lower-end Radeon RX 7300 memory capacity at 6GB. That's just speculation; AMD could even go the 4GB route - ala the Radeon RX 6500 XT and 6400 XT.

What should separate these new entry-level GPUs from the previous RDNA 2 generation is the addition of dedicated AI acceleration and hardware AV1 encoding - two features that make these decent options if the price is right. And really, price and performance are what will define the Radeon RX 7400 and Radeon RX 7300. The entry-level market has room for a GeForce RTX 3050 alternative that isn't another cutdown Intel Arc graphics card.

Check out our reviews of the Radeon RX 7600 below.

NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

