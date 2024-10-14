New AMD RX 7650 GRE rumor suggests it won't be the answer to your budget GPU prayers

Apparently the RX 7650 GRE is set to use the Navi 33 GPU, and not Navi 32, so we can temper our expectations - plus it may not launch in the US either.

AMD's RX 7650 GRE, a new take on a lower-end GPU for RDNA 3, may not be the budget champ that some of us may have been hoping for - and there's more bad news besides.

2

An ASUS RX 7600 graphics card (Image Credit: ASUS)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 won't have huge price increase over RTX 4090 says leaker

As flagged by Chinese tech site Benchlife (hat tip to VideoCardz), the RX 7650 GRE is supposedly set to use the Navi 33 GPU, which is the chip that's present in the current RX 7600 models of the RDNA 3 range.

As those graphics cards (the vanilla 7600, and 7600 XT version) already max out the configuration of CUs (Compute Units), the 7650 GRE won't offer any more oomph in terms of that spec.

That's disappointing news for those who might have been hoping that the incoming rumored GPU might switch to use the Navi 32 chip.

Benchlife further explains that the Navi 33 XT flavor is going to be employed in the RX 7650 GRE, which drives performance with a higher TDP compared to Navi 33 XL (and therefore offers somewhat higher clock speeds). Obviously the 7650 GRE will need to make sense in terms of being faster than the 7600 XT (which uses the XT spin, of course).

While previously the rumor mill mentioned that this new RDNA 3 graphics card might be announced at CES 2025, alongside the RDNA 4 range, apparently this isn't happening.

Furthermore, it seems like the RX 7650 GRE may well be a China-only product, unlike the 7900 GRE, and it should be launched in the first quarter of 2025 in that country. The report doesn't rule out a possible US release, but it certainly sounds unlikely.

Read more: AMD's RX 7000 GPUs are getting price cuts left, right and center - so should you buy now?