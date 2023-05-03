NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti retailer leak gives us another clue about the GPU's spec

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti graphics card has been spotted listed at an online retailer, with the Russian outfit spilling a couple of spec details that back up what we've already heard on the grapevine.

As VideoCardz spotted, well-known leaker @momomo_us flagged this up on Twitter, with the Russian retailer listing four Palit models of the RTX 4060 Ti. Those graphics cards show the much-rumored (and maligned) VRAM loadout of 8GB (GDDR6) and that the 4060 Ti will have a 128-bit memory bus.

Naturally, we should still be very cautious about accepting this as the truth about the spec of the RTX 4060 Ti, but as mentioned, it lines up with the previous chatter from the GPU grapevine.

The Palit graphics cards listed, by the way, are two Dual models and two StormX, with vanilla and OC variants of both.

The rather weak rumored specs of the RTX 4060 Ti, at least on the face of it, have been quite the talking point of late, and this latest speculation won't do anything to dampen the fire around that.

We're further expecting the RTX 4060 Ti to employ an AD106-350 GPU, but a chip cut down to 4352 CUDA Cores (from a maximum of 4608 CUDA Cores with that chip).

If the purported specs are correct, then we hope that NVIDIA is planning on pitching the price of this GPU at a pretty affordable level.

Fortunately, the rumor mill seems to think that Team Green is going for a $399 price tag in the US, which could still make the GPU a sound value proposition.

We shall see, but if the rumored specs are on the mark - more or less - and the price comes in higher, NVIDIA will have some unhappy gamers on its hands. Indeed, disgruntled gamers might look at buying an RTX 3070 (or 3070 Ti) instead, with those GPUs now coming down considerably in price as we've just reported. (The RTX 3070 is now below MSRP for the first time ever, in fact).

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti is expected to arrive at the end of May, and will likely go on sale straight away, with little (or no) gap between the reveal and the graphics cards hitting shelves.

As for the RTX 4060, while past rumors have pegged that GPU as arriving at the same time as the Ti version, or soon after, the latest we've heard is that NVIDIA still hasn't decided on the launch timeframe for the vanilla spin of the 4060. The likelihood is there won't be too much of a delay, so June is a possibility in theory.