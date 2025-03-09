All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

GeForce RTX 5060 Ti specs leak, 8GB and 16GB variants confirmed

GeForce RTX 5060 Ti specs and details emerge showcasing two models, one with 8GB and one with 16GB of GDDR7 memory. Rumors point to an April 2025 launch.

GeForce RTX 5060 Ti specs leak, 8GB and 16GB variants confirmed
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA plans to release two GeForce RTX 5060 Ti models with 8GB and 16GB of GDDR7 memory, powered by the GB206-300-A1 RTX Blackwell chip with 4608 CUDA Cores. These cards could deliver performance similar to the RTX 4070. The series may launch in April or May, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

Rumors have been circulating that NVIDIA plans to release two versions of the upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti - one with 8GB of VRAM and one with 16 GB. With the latest leak from industry insider @kopite7kimi on X, we now have specs for the upcoming GPU confirming two models: a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB of GDDR7 memory on a 128-bit bus and one with 16GB of GDDR7 memory on the same 128-bit bus.

The GB206-300-A1 RTX Blackwell chip will power both cards and ship with 4608 CUDA Cores. This is a modest 6% increase in hardware compared to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which features 4352 CUDA Cores. The GeForce RTX 5070 shipped with a 4% increase in CUDA Cores compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 and delivered 20% faster performance.

So, with these specs, what can we expect from the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti? Assuming RTX Blackwell performance scaling remains the same, the lower the stack we go, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti could deliver up to GeForce RTX 4070 performance levels.

Of course, the value proposition will come down to price, and the hope is NVIDIA doesn't follow the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launch which saw its 16GB variant launch for $499 USD compared to the baseline 8GB model's $399 price point. The shift to faster GDDR7 memory could be the show's star here as having the new cutting-edge memory running on a 128-bit memory interface should lead to a much higher memory bandwidth of up to 448 GB/sec - a massive 55% gen-on-gen increase.

Both GeForce RTX 5060 Ti cards are rated at 180W, 20W higher than the GeForce RTX 40 Series versions. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 Series is rumored to launch in April and May. According to some, NVIDIA could announce the line-up as early as this week, so stay tuned.

@kopite7kimi also provided specs for the upcoming GeForce RTX 5050, a new budget 130W model from NVIDIA with GDDR6 memory - something we haven't seen since the RTX 30 Series.

Here's a breakdown of the specs.

GPUGeForce RTX 5050GeForce RTX 5060GeForce RTX 5060 TiGeForce RTX 5070
ArchitectureBlackwellBlackwellBlackwellBlackwell
ProcessTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
ChipGB207GB206GB206GB205
CUDA Cores2560TBC46086144
Tensor Cores (AI)TBCTBCTBC192 (5th Gen)
RT CoresTBCTBCTBC48 (4th Gen)
Boost ClockTBCTBCTBC2510 MHz
Memory8GB GDDR68GB GDDR78GB/16GB GDDR712GB GDDR7
Memory Interface128-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit
BandwidthTBC448 GB/s448 GB/s672 GB/s
TGP130W145W180W250W
PriceTBCTBCTBC$549
AvailabilityTBCTBCTBCMar-25
Photo of the ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 OC Edition Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 OC Edition Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$404.99 USD
$404.99 USD -
Buy
$509.99 CAD
$524.44 CAD -
Buy
£449
£442.22 -
Buy
$404.99 USD
$404.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2025 at 8:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, x.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles