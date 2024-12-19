Palit airs a ton of NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPUs in EEC filings, including RTX 5090 Ti Super, laughably

Filings spotted for RTX 5090 Ti Super, RTX 5050, 5050 Ti and more - but they are just placeholders as Palit covers all bases, even highly improbable ones.

TL;DR: Leaks around NVIDIA's incoming RTX 5000 GPUs are coming thick and fast now, with Palit just having filed a host of next-gen GPUs with the Eurasian Economic Commission. However, many of the models mentioned will clearly never materialize, and are just placeholders. Still, this is another sign that Blackwell GeForce graphics cards are imminent. Leaks around NVIDIA's incoming RTX 5000 GPUs are coming thick and fast now, with Palit just having filed a host of next-gen GPUs with the Eurasian Economic Commission. However, many of the models mentioned will clearly never materialize, and are just placeholders. Still, this is another sign that Blackwell GeForce graphics cards are imminent.

NVIDIA's next-gen GPU range creeps ever nearer, and as is par for the course, the RTX 5000 leaks are also coming hot on each other's heels now - and here's another one.

This time, we've got a whole range of potential Blackwell GPUs aired by Palit, which just filed a host of models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as flagged up by leaker @momomo_us on X.

Typically, these filings indicate that upcoming products are near, and may also give us a clue as to what launches we'll see - but in this case, Palit has gone for a spray-and-pray approach, quite clearly.

Palit has filed placeholder graphics cards for every conceivable next-gen model that NVIDIA might ever care to make with the RTX 5000 line-up, and that includes a laughable possibility.

Yes, the top GPU filed here is the Palit RTX 5090 Ti Super. Which absolutely doesn't mean that such a graphics card will be coming, just that Palit is covering all its bases - and that includes an RTX 5050 and 5050 Ti, for that matter. And pretty much every Super and Ti model in-between those two low and high-end (would-be) offerings.

Another clear sign that Blackwell is imminent

Essentially, we can take this as another sign that RTX 5000 models are imminent, which isn't something NVIDIA has confirmed yet. (Although it has mentioned that GeForce products are going to be revealed at CES 2025 - and it's difficult to imagine what they might be, if not Blackwell GPUs).

As for info about what NVIDIA might have planned for Blackwell's GeForce launches, though, we can safely assume that many of these GPUs mentioned by Palit will never, ever exist.

Based on current rumors, it seems like NVIDIA is set to unleash the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 first off, perhaps alongside the RTX 5070 or RTX 5070 Ti (or maybe both of those, even). A bit further down the line, later in Q1, we might see the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti, or that's what the grapevine currently believes. Ultimately, though, we'll just have to wait and see what pans out.

It's a fair bet that the RTX 5090 and 5080 models will be unveiled at CES, though, seeing as the rumors for those graphics cards go a long, long way back. As for RTX 5060 variants, those have only just cropped up in recent speculation, which could be a sign that they may not be due until later than Q1.

Whether NVIDIA will produce an RTX 5050 is doubtful - outside a laptop GPU anyway - although you never know. And as we've already said, an RTX 5090 Ti Super is such a far-fetched proposition, it's a ridiculous idea really - especially given how powerful the RTX 5090 will supposedly be (even a 5090 Ti edition seems unlikely at this point).