NVIDIA partner lists GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and 16GB variants in new filing

Will NVIDIA repeat the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launch and offer both 8GB and 16GB models for the upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti? It looks like it.

MaxSun is a PC hardware maker and NVIDIA partner that isn't as well known as other brands outside China and the Asian market. However, it has a decades-long history of creating products for PC gamers, including graphics cards.

MaxSun's iCraft design is listed as coming soon in GeForce RTX 5060 Ti form.

As part of a new product filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) (via Videocardz), MaxSun plans to release a wide range of GeForce RTX 5060 Ti cards, with 8GB and 16GB models listed. Product filings with the EEC can often include a wide range of products and models, some of which might never see the light of day. However, this suggests that NVIDIA is again planning to release two RTX 5060 Ti models.

Details on the GeForce RTX 5060 series remain firmly in the rumor camp. However, previous reports have indicated that the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti will launch with 8GB of the new high-speed GDDR7 memory seen across the entire GeForce RTX 50 Series, albeit on a slower interface. VRAM capacity for mainstream GPUs is a hot topic, with the consensus being that 8GB is fine for 1080p, but you'll need at least 12GB for 1440p gaming.

With NVIDIA set to launch the GeForce RTX 5070 Series in February, rumors are pointing to the GeForce RTX 5060 Series launching sometime in March 2025. This means product filings like this make sense if a launch is only a couple of months out - and including both 8GB and 16GB models indicates that NVIDIA will repeat the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launch, where a 16GB model also launched. However, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti's 8GB memory capacity was widely criticized because it impacted 1440p gaming performance. Initially, NVIDIA charged an extra $100 for doubling the VRAM capacity, which was rectified later.

As seen with the recent Intel Arc B580 GPU, which launched with 12GB of VRAM for $249, 1440p gaming can often be limited by your VRAM capacity. So we'd love for NVIDIA to stick with the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB model over releasing an 8GB model - and launch it for roughly $399.