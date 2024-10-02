NVIDIA's rumored to be halting production of RTX 4060 GPU - but it's nothing to worry about

This is a temporary halt of the chips for the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti, not to be confused with the apparent discontinuation of the RTX 4090 graphics card.

Rumors are filtering out that NVIDIA is going to cease supply of the chips for its RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards, but this situation isn't nearly as serious as it sounds at first.

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti is also affected by this move to address what's seemingly a surplus in inventory (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

Wccftech flagged up a post from the Board Channels over in China which carries the claim that there will be a temporary halt to the supply of the chips for these RTX 4060 models.

The key point here, though - assuming this rumor is correct in the first place, and it may just be hot air - is the word 'temporary,' because this is just an apparent pause in production.

According to the source, supply will be halted for around two weeks, in what is thought to be a simple correction to inventory levels with retailers. In other words, there are too many RTX 4060 cards out there right now, so NVIDIA needs to trim the numbers based on the stock its partners currently have on shelves and in warehouses.

Flagship is a different matter

This is not to be confused with the other recent rumor about NVIDIA's production lines, which is that the RTX 4090 has reached the end of the line (and the RTX 4090D variant of the graphics card for China, too).

In that case, with the RTX 5090 inbound soon enough - possibly arriving at CES 2025, or that's the latest from the grapevine - it makes some sense that NVIDIA would be looking to discontinue the current-gen flagship.

Clearly enough, that's not the case with the RTX 4060, as its successor, the RTX 5060, is still doubtless some way off. The two Blackwell GPUs to arrive first will be the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, or so the rumor mill reckons, and we don't even know when the RTX 5070 might turn up - let alone the RTX 5060.

While NVIDIA's RTX 4060 GPU rather struggled to make a mark when it was first launched, that picture has changed considerably these days, and in fact going by the latest Steam Hardware survey, this graphics card is picking up pace quite dramatically (as is the RTX 4060 Ti, albeit not quite to the same extent).

There are various reasons why the RTX 4060 is gaining ground these days, one of which is that what was a major competitor when the GPU first launched - the RTX 3060 Ti - is no longer on shelves. The RTX 3060 12GB continues to be a presence, but doesn't offer the same kind of challenge as its Ti sibling did - unless you're fixated on VRAM. (And, while the 8GB loadout of the RTX 4060 is disappointing, it's a very narrow view of gaming performance to prefer the RTX 3060 12GB because of that extra video memory, frankly).