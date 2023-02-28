All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

GeForce Game Ready 531.18 WHQL is driver available now with Atomic Heart support

The latest GeForce Game Ready is here, but you really need to watch the RTX trailer for The Finals, a new game from ex-Battlefield devs.

GeForce Game Ready 531.18 WHQL is driver available now with Atomic Heart support
Published
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

The latest GeForce Game Ready Driver driver is here, and it officially adds DLSS 3-enhanced support to the recently released Atomic Heart. With DLSS 3 4K performance on the GeForce RTX 4090 is boosted by an incredible 90% - taking the in-game fps from 97 up to an impressive 184 fps using NVIDIA's new Frame Generation technology. It even allows the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti to push its performance from around 63 fps up to 113 fps, impressive stuff.

Atomic Heart DLSS 3 benchmarks, credit: NVIDIA
Open Gallery 3

Atomic Heart DLSS 3 benchmarks, credit: NVIDIA

But the support for the upcoming Closed Beta for The Finals from Stockholm-based Embark Studios excites us. This is a new game created by a team of ex-Battlefield developers, and it takes environmental destruction to crazy new heights - which you can see in the latest GeForce RTX-powered trailer for the game.

The game is set to support NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and even hardware ray-tracing with RTXGI for lighting. The Closed Beta for The Finals is set to kick off on March 7 and run for two weeks, and you can sign up for it now via the game's Steam page. NVIDIA has provided some hardware requirements for the game's RTX features, where a GeForce RTX 3070 is recommended for RTX, and a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is recommended for "UItra RTX."

The new GeForce Game Ready 531.18 WHQL driver is available now via the GeForce Experience app, or you can grab it direct from here.

RTX Video Super Resolution
Open Gallery 3

RTX Video Super Resolution

The new driver also brings RTX Video Super Resolution support for watching videos in Chrome or Edge, using AI and RTX Tensor Cores to improve video quality. It's an impressive new upscaling feature that's kind of like DLSS for YouTube. It even considers video compression artifacts to present a clean, sharp, and crisp image from a lower resolution.

For more on RTX VSR check out our earlier news story.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$849.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2023 at 8:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, nvidia.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.