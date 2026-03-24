GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 is here, with only a handful of bug fixes

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL is here and it looks to be a minor update with a few game-specific fixes and general optimization.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL offers general optimizations for DLSS, ray tracing, path tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex in recent titles. It fixes texture corruption in Halo Infinite, stability issues in HITMAN World of Assassination, and DLSS Frame Generation problems with Instant Replay, enhancing overall gaming performance.

NVIDIA has just released GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL for GeForce RTX gamers, and based on the release notes, it appears to be a minor update. Part of that comes down to the fact that there's no game-specific 'Game Ready' support, with March's biggest releases like Resident Evil Requiem and Crimson Desert already covered in previous driver updates.

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However, the statement that it "optimizes your experience in the latest titles featuring DLSS, ray tracing, path tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex" titles does indicate that there is some optimization in the driver. That said, it does fix a couple of bugs, including potential texture corruption in Halo Infinite caused by 595 drivers. It also fixes some stability issues with DLSS Frame Generation when paired with Instant Replay.

As always, GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL is available via the NVIDIA App or direct download from NVIDIA here. Here's a look at the full release notes.

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GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL