GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 is here, with only a handful of bug fixes

NVIDIA has just released GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL for GeForce RTX gamers, and based on the release notes, it appears to be a minor update. Part of that comes down to the fact that there's no game-specific 'Game Ready' support, with March's biggest releases like Resident Evil Requiem and Crimson Desert already covered in previous driver updates.
However, the statement that it "optimizes your experience in the latest titles featuring DLSS, ray tracing, path tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex" titles does indicate that there is some optimization in the driver. That said, it does fix a couple of bugs, including potential texture corruption in Halo Infinite caused by 595 drivers. It also fixes some stability issues with DLSS Frame Generation when paired with Instant Replay.
As always, GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL is available via the NVIDIA App or direct download from NVIDIA here. Here's a look at the full release notes.
GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL
Game Ready
This new GeForce Game Ready Driver optimizes your experience in the latest titles featuring DLSS, ray tracing, path tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex, and ensures the best possible experience in your wider library of games and apps.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- Halo Infinite: Texture corruption may occur on R595 drivers (5957741)
- HITMAN World of Assassination: Game stability issues when NVIDIA Smooth Motion is enabled (5849519)
- Game stability issues after enabling DLSS FG when Instant Replay is enabled (5732936)
Fixed General Bugs
- N/A
Known Issues
- Enshrouded: Missing terrain in some areas (5955501)
- Arknights: Endfield: stutter may be observed in some gameplay (5950402)