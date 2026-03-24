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GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 is here, with only a handful of bug fixes

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL is here and it looks to be a minor update with a few game-specific fixes and general optimization.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 is here, with only a handful of bug fixes
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TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL offers general optimizations for DLSS, ray tracing, path tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex in recent titles. It fixes texture corruption in Halo Infinite, stability issues in HITMAN World of Assassination, and DLSS Frame Generation problems with Instant Replay, enhancing overall gaming performance.

NVIDIA has just released GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL for GeForce RTX gamers, and based on the release notes, it appears to be a minor update. Part of that comes down to the fact that there's no game-specific 'Game Ready' support, with March's biggest releases like Resident Evil Requiem and Crimson Desert already covered in previous driver updates.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 is here, with only a handful of bug fixes 2
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However, the statement that it "optimizes your experience in the latest titles featuring DLSS, ray tracing, path tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex" titles does indicate that there is some optimization in the driver. That said, it does fix a couple of bugs, including potential texture corruption in Halo Infinite caused by 595 drivers. It also fixes some stability issues with DLSS Frame Generation when paired with Instant Replay.

As always, GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL is available via the NVIDIA App or direct download from NVIDIA here. Here's a look at the full release notes.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 - WHQL

Game Ready

This new GeForce Game Ready Driver optimizes your experience in the latest titles featuring DLSS, ray tracing, path tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex, and ensures the best possible experience in your wider library of games and apps.

Fixed Gaming Bugs

  • Halo Infinite: Texture corruption may occur on R595 drivers (5957741)
  • HITMAN World of Assassination: Game stability issues when NVIDIA Smooth Motion is enabled (5849519)
  • Game stability issues after enabling DLSS FG when Instant Replay is enabled (5732936)

Fixed General Bugs

  • N/A

Known Issues

  • Enshrouded: Missing terrain in some areas (5955501)
  • Arknights: Endfield: stutter may be observed in some gameplay (5950402)
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News Source:nvidia.com

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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