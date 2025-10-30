ARC Raiders hits over 600 FPS with DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing on an RTX 5090

With max settings, ray tracing, DLSS 4 Super Resolution, and Multi Frame Generation, Arc Raiders hits an impressive 600 FPS on the GeForce RTX 5090.

Embark Studios has a definite hit on its hands, with its brand-new extraction shooter ARC Raiders, reaching a peak concurrent player count of 264,673 on Steam in its first day. This figure will likely be eclipsed over the weekend, but either way, it's a good sign, as the game also boasts a 'Very Positive' user review rating.

ARC Raiders 1080p DLSS 4 and RT gaming performance on the GeForce RTX 50 Series, image credit: NVIDIA.

On PC, the game is a visual showcase, thanks to the fantastic art direction and Embark Studios' impressive tech, which includes NVIDIA's RTXGI for ray-traced global illumination. Now, when it comes to ray-tracing and multiplayer games with shooting, it's a combination that doesn't normally work due to the performance hit that comes from cinematic and immersive RT.

But, with DLSS 4 Super Resolution, Multi Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex, GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers can experience impressive performance for what looks to be a well-optimized PC launch. For high-refresh-rate esports 1080p displays, the GeForce RTX 5070 achieves an impressive 406 FPS, while the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 reaches a staggering 611 FPS, according to NVIDIA's benchmarks.

ARC Raiders 1440p and 4K DLSS 4 and RT gaming performance on the GeForce RTX 50 Series, image credit: NVIDIA.

Even more impressive is the fact that the RTX 5090 still managed to hit 427 FPS at 4K, with ray-tracing enabled, max settings, and DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. Of course, Frame Generation performance is not the same as native rendering. Still, the increased smoothness and responsiveness make it the perfect technology for maxing out the refresh rate of your display.

At 4K, with DLSS 4 and ray tracing, the GeForce RTX 5070 achieves 224 FPS, providing further evidence that ARC Raiders has launched in a well-optimized state. At 1440p, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti achieves a similar 225 FPS, while the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 reaches 191 FPS.

ARC Raiders is the current free game being offered as part of NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series bundle, where you get a Deluxe Edition copy of the game with the purchase of a GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 desktop graphics card, or laptops with a GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 Laptop GPU.