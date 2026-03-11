GeForce Game Ready Driver for Crimson Desert and Death Stranding 2 available now

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.79 adds day one support for Crimson Desert and Death Stranding 2 and paves the way for DLSS 4.5's next major update.

TL;DR: GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.79 WHQL delivers day-one support for Crimson Desert and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution support. It also adds 35 new G-SYNC Compatible displays and fixes crashes and GPU voltage cap issues.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.79 WHQL is now available for GeForce gamers, and it brings day-one support for a big PC game release on March 19, 2026. The highly anticipated open-world action-adventure Crimson Desert from Pearly Abyss and legendary game creator Hideo Kojima's latest opus, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Both games are set to debut with full DLSS 4 support with Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series owners, with access to the new and improved DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution powered by NVIDIA's powerful new Transformer model via the NVIDIA App. And when it comes to the NVIDIA App, it's getting a major 'Beta' update on March 31.

This update will add DLSS Override support for the new DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Multi Frame Generation update, which is designed to intelligently max out your display's refresh rate and includes a new 6X mode. This update also includes an updated DLSS 4.5 Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 40 and RTX 50 Series gamers, improving image quality and performance.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.79 also adds support for 35 new G-SYNC Compatible displays from companies like ASUS, AOC, LG, MSI, Philips, and more. Plus, it fixes a couple of bugs for games like Resident Evil Requiem, as well as the recent GPU voltage caps issue that was fixed in a recent Hotfix. The new driver is available to download here or via the NVIDIA App. Here are the full Release Notes.