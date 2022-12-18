All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
YESTON unveils its Radeon RX 7900 series SAKURA series anime-inspired GPUs

YESTON's new anime-inspired Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT SAKURA graphics cards revealed, with a rather wicked design style used.

YESTON unveils its Radeon RX 7900 series SAKURA series anime-inspired GPUs
Published Dec 18, 2022 9:47 PM CST
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

YESTON has just unveiled its new Radeon RX 7900 series SAKURA graphics cards, with a truly interesting -- and rather, very, very unique -- design. Check it out:

The new YESTON Radeon RX 7900 series SAKURA graphics cards feature an interestingly-styled "SUGAR" cooling system, with Chinese media reporting that YESTON is using the latest manufacturing techniques for the new graphics cards, which makes the durability of the design higher than other designs on the market.

YESTON's new Radeon RX 7900 series "SAKURA" graphics cards
YESTON's new Radeon RX 7900 series "SAKURA" graphics cards

YESTON is using a combination of injection molding, hot stamping, and laser etching... with some rather wicked results. The company is moving forward with a triple-fan thermal design, with each of the fans rocking a separate color -- purple, blue/green, and pink by looks of things -- with YESTON donning this the "SUGAR" heat dissipation technology.

The retail packaging for the card looks ON POINT
The retail packaging for the card looks ON POINT

Anyone that reads my reviews here at TweakTown will know that I'm a huge fan of the retail packaging of PC components and parts, with YESTON putting in some considerable work not onto into the design itself of the Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 series "SAKURA" graphics cards, but the retail packaging is deliciously awesome, too.

YESTON is selling both the Radeon RX 7900 XTX "SAKURA" and Radeon RX 7900 XT "SAKURA" graphics cards on the official Chinese JD store, priced at 7999 RMB (converts to around $1147) for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX SAKURA, while there's a price of 7399 RMB (which converts to around $1060) for the YESTON Radeon RX 7900 XT "SAKURA" graphics cards. They're both sold out, so I'd usually say get in quick, but we're already too late, it seems.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

