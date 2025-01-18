All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

ASUS teases AMD Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' GPUs are 'coming soon', possibly January 23

AMD's next-generation RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs are expected to launch on January 23, with ASUS teasing RDNA 4 cards are 'coming soon'.

ASUS teases AMD Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' GPUs are 'coming soon', possibly January 23
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS is set to launch its TUF Gaming and PRIME Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs on January 23 or 24. Performance leaks suggest significant improvements in ray tracing over previous models. The RX 9070 XT offers enhanced efficiency, potentially leading to lower costs for consumers.

ASUS has teased that its new TUF Gaming and PRIME custom Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs will be launching soon... like real soon: January 23 or 24.

The official ASUS Turkey account posted to X saying: "new players are getting ready to enter the field... play games with high graphics in the new year! More information on the all-new ASUS TUF Gaming and Prime AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and 9070 series graphics cards coming soon!"

In a new post from VideoCardz, the outlet reports that a Greek retailer has the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 (non-XT) graphics card available starting January 23. Things are finally -- after the RDNA 4 disaster non-show at CES 2025 -- for RDNA 4, with performance leaks of both rasterization and ray tracing getting us excited.

We've had Moore's Law is Dead leaking out with ray tracing (RT) benchmarks of the new RDNA 4 GPU and that is far more surprising. With RT enabled, the new Radeon RX 9070 XT smokes the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, and the RX 7900 non-XT almost doubles the performance of the RX 7800 XT, too

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card benchmarked leaked by MLID, we're looking at 304W for the flagship RDNA 4 GPU, and just 220W for the RX 9070. That should make for cheaper coolers, meaning cheaper prices for Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT OC Edition Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1250 USD
$947.63 USD $802.99 USD
Buy
$1150.23 CAD
$1488.99 CAD $1149.99 CAD
Buy
£1039.99
£811.60 £794.77
Buy
$1250 USD
$947.63 USD $802.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2025 at 3:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles