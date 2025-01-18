ASUS teases AMD Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' GPUs are 'coming soon', possibly January 23

AMD's next-generation RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs are expected to launch on January 23, with ASUS teasing RDNA 4 cards are 'coming soon'.

ASUS has teased that its new TUF Gaming and PRIME custom Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs will be launching soon... like real soon: January 23 or 24.

The official ASUS Turkey account posted to X saying: "new players are getting ready to enter the field... play games with high graphics in the new year! More information on the all-new ASUS TUF Gaming and Prime AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and 9070 series graphics cards coming soon!"

In a new post from VideoCardz, the outlet reports that a Greek retailer has the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 (non-XT) graphics card available starting January 23. Things are finally -- after the RDNA 4 disaster non-show at CES 2025 -- for RDNA 4, with performance leaks of both rasterization and ray tracing getting us excited.

We've had Moore's Law is Dead leaking out with ray tracing (RT) benchmarks of the new RDNA 4 GPU and that is far more surprising. With RT enabled, the new Radeon RX 9070 XT smokes the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, and the RX 7900 non-XT almost doubles the performance of the RX 7800 XT, too

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card benchmarked leaked by MLID, we're looking at 304W for the flagship RDNA 4 GPU, and just 220W for the RX 9070. That should make for cheaper coolers, meaning cheaper prices for Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards.