HP's next-gen Omen 17 gaming laptop packs GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU

HP is preparing some monster new gaming laptops in 2023, with their new HP Omen 17 gaming laptop teased with a monster NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU.

We haven't had any confirmation of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs just yet, but it seems we can expect the GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Laptop GPU, GeForce RTX 4070 8GB Laptop GPU, GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Laptop GPU, and finally the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU.

HP's next-gen Omen 17 gaming laptop + GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU (source: @momomo_us)

HP is preparing multiple Omen 17 gaming laptops built around NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs, as well as Intel's soon-to-be-released 13th Gen Core-HX series CPUs. The flagship HP Omen 17 gaming laptop will reportedly feature the Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, which will feature 16 cores (8 Performance cores joined by 8 Efficient cores) and a CPU boost clock of up to 5.0GHz.

NVIDIA could switch things up a bit before the launch at CES 2023 in January, which is just a few weeks away, where the GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU could be called the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti 16GB Laptop GPU. This makes more sense, given that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU has 16GB of VRAM, and the GeForce RTX 4090 on desktop has much more with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

We don't know anything other than the name of the GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU here, no details on GPU clocks or CUDA core counts, but we should expect the GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU to have an AD103-based "Ada Lovelace" GPU but we'll get all of the details -- and so much more -- at CES 2023 which kicks off on January 3.

Intel will be launching its new 13th Gen Core-HX series processors on January 3, right alongside the new GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPU family. HP will detail not only the Core i7-13700HX + GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU gaming laptop at CES 2023, but plenty of other SKUs... there are 6 models in total in this leak, and I'm sure a few surprises are in store at CES 2023, too.