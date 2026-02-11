HP intros new OMEN gaming laptop subscription: RTX 5080 tier costs $130 per month

HP has just stepped into a new adventure with its new OMEN gaming laptop subscription, a new laptop rental program that offers gaming laptops for as low as $50 per month.
In a recent video from LinusTechTips, HP has launched its new "OMEN Gaming Subscription" business: a new monthly plan that lets you scoop up a gaming laptop (and any required accessories like a mouse, keyboard, headset, display, and more) for a monthly cost. It starts off at $50 per month for an HP Victus 15 gaming laptop that's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.
HP will auto-renew the subscription each month unless the user cancels it, with the company stating that you can cancel your subscription within the first 30 days and get a full refund if you return the products within 10 days of receiving the prepaid return label.
As for the packages, they're a great option if you do not have a few thousand dollars ready in a lump sum... $70 per month for a HP OMEN 16 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD. From there, another $10 a month upgrades you to the OMEN 17 with the same CPU but RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD.
HP also offers its OMEN MAX 16 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7 memory, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD costs $130 per month... and you can upgrade them down the line, too. So if you were to rent the $80 per month option and in a year you're playing different games or want more PC grunt, return that model and upgrade to the higher tier... not bad.