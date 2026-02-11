HP intros new OMEN gaming laptop subscription: RTX 5080 tier costs $130 per month

TL;DR: HP introduces the OMEN Gaming Subscription, a flexible laptop rental program starting at $50 monthly, offering high-performance gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors, RTX GPUs, and upgradable options. This subscription includes accessories, easy cancellation, and upgrade paths, making premium gaming accessible without large upfront costs.

HP has just stepped into a new adventure with its new OMEN gaming laptop subscription, a new laptop rental program that offers gaming laptops for as low as $50 per month.

In a recent video from LinusTechTips, HP has launched its new "OMEN Gaming Subscription" business: a new monthly plan that lets you scoop up a gaming laptop (and any required accessories like a mouse, keyboard, headset, display, and more) for a monthly cost. It starts off at $50 per month for an HP Victus 15 gaming laptop that's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD.

HP will auto-renew the subscription each month unless the user cancels it, with the company stating that you can cancel your subscription within the first 30 days and get a full refund if you return the products within 10 days of receiving the prepaid return label.

As for the packages, they're a great option if you do not have a few thousand dollars ready in a lump sum... $70 per month for a HP OMEN 16 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD. From there, another $10 a month upgrades you to the OMEN 17 with the same CPU but RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD.

HP also offers its OMEN MAX 16 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7 memory, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD costs $130 per month... and you can upgrade them down the line, too. So if you were to rent the $80 per month option and in a year you're playing different games or want more PC grunt, return that model and upgrade to the higher tier... not bad.