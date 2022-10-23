NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU on the way: 4K 120Hz gaming laptops

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is now rocking along in desktop gaming PCs with some truly unbelievable power under its hood, and now we're getting some updates on the GeForce RTX 40 mobile GPUs.

The upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series mobile GPUs should offer some truly next-gen gaming laptop performance, where we're now hearing the "GN21-X11" GPU will be powering the GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU. Under that, we've got the "GN21-X9" GPU powering the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti Mobile, and the "GN21-X6" GPU powering the GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile.

Under that, we'll get new mid-range gaming laptops with the "GN21-X4" GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mobile, while finally, the last one is the "GN21-X2" GPU powering GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile.

I did say through my review of the GeForce RTX 4090 that if you dial down the power limit, you don't need to use 450W+ to drive AD102 (the GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 4090). So you can get 200-250W out of AD102, cutting it down (maybe with 16GB GDDR6X) and man... it would absolutely scream inside of a future-gen gaming laptop powered by NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU.

NVIDIA is reportedly using AD103 to power its new "GN21-X11" GPU, according to leaker "kopite7kimi" who tweeted that GN21-X11 "is based on AD103. So I don't think it will be called RTX 4080 Mobile". Now... we're hearing that there is the GN21-X9 that powers the RTX 4080 Ti Mobile, while it seems GN21-X11 is based on AD103, which is the GPU that will be powering the upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card.

But on mobile, it seems AD103 will be powering the higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile, while AD102 will be powering the desktop version of the GeForce RTX 4090. Can't wait to see how they all perform, how hot (or not) the Ada Lovelace GPUs inside of future-gen gaming laptops perform, and most of all: power consumption.

We should see the new GeForce RTX 40 series mobile GPUs to debut at CES 2023 inside of next-gen gaming laptops, where we'll have some monster mobile performance where 4K 120FPS+ shouldn't be an issue.