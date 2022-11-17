NVIDIA announces 'Special Address' for CES 2023, expect a new GeForce GPU

NVIDIA has teased its upcoming CES 2023 "Special Address" where the company is teasing it will be kicking off the year with its latest innovations, and that we should tune into the official NVIDIA website on January 3, 2023.

We did hear that NVIDIA will be unveiling its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti "Ada Lovelace" graphics card on January 3, releasing it to the public on January 5. We should expect much more than that, with NVIDIA unleashing its new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs for gaming laptops.

Intel should also debut its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake-HX" series laptop CPUs, while AMD should be showing off its new Ryzen 7000 series "Dragon Range" mobile CPUs. We should expect next-gen gaming laptop designs with options between those two processors, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 series mobile GPUs.

NVIDIA should be showing off the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which is the "unlaunched" GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card, and we should expect it to be cheaper... NVIDIA was going to price the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB at $899, so we could expect a cheaper $799 price tag on the RTX 4070 Ti. I guess we'll find out real soon.

NVIDIA teases: "Mark your calendar for our virtual NVIDIA Special Address at CES on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT, where will be kicking off the year with our latest innovations. Tune in at NVIDIA.com. News leading up to and during the event will be posted here. If you are planning to attend CES in-person, we invite you to check out our gaming suite at the Cosmopolitan at CES 2023, where we'll be showcasing the latest technologies, products, and software from GeForce and GeForce NOW".