SAPPHIRE confirms: Radeon RX 7900 NITRO cards have 3 x 8-pin power connectors

SAPPHIRE has officially confirmed its upcoming Radeon RX 7900 series NITRO graphics cards have vapor chamber cooling, 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Published Dec 2, 2022 9:22 PM CST
2 minutes & 0 seconds read time

SAPPHIRE has just officially teased new details of its upcoming Radeon RX 7900 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards, where we now know that their new Navi 31-powered graphics cards will feature 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

We have also learned that SAPPHIRE's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 series NITRO graphics cards will feature the return of "Vapor-X" cooling, with the new Radeon RX 7900 XTX NITRO and Radeon RX 7900 XT NITRO graphics cards will sport vapor chamber cooling, and 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors in total.

SAPPHIRE has the world's first look at a custom Navi 31-based board design, packing 20 VRM phases, and we're sure, oh-so-much more underneath. The official SAPPHIRE Technology Twitter account posted a video that you can check out here, with a nice tease of their upcoming Radeon RX 7900 series NITRO graphics cards.

In a comparison mockup between the AMD MBA design of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX (Made by AMD aka MBA) and SAPPHIRE's upcoming custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX NITRO cards are very similar... with SAPPHIRE adding in more components, and tweaking the power delivery system.

We should expect more overclocking headroom on the custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX from SAPPHIRE, as well as other custom Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs from AIBs, over the reference "MBA" cards from AMD.

AMD will officially unleash its new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13, which isn't far away now... and according to the latest rumors (more on that above) we can expect custom Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards from AIB partners on the same day.

As for the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, it's powered by the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture, offering 96 CUs, and a 2.3GHz GPU game clock across its 12288 cores. AMD slaps a large 24GB of GDDR6 memory, matching its competitor in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6X.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and its 24GB of GDDR6 memory is spread out on a 384-bit memory bus, joined by 96MB of Infinity Cache (lower than the 128MB of Infinity Cache on Navi 21-powered GPUs) which offers up to an insane 5.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth (yes, you read that correctly). AMD has a 355W TBP (Total Board Power) for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, only 55W more than the Radeon RX 7900 XT (300W).

The second-fastest RDNA 3 graphics card is the Radeon RX 7900 XT, still rocking the impressive Navi 31 GPU, which is the first consumer GPU chiplet with 84 CUs and a 2GHz game clock. There's 20GB of GDDR6 memory on the Radeon RX 7900 XT spread out on a 320-bit memory bus, with 300W TBP.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

