Acer's new Radeon RX 9070 NITRO, BIFROST Predator GPUs: some of the best-looking RDNA 4 cards

Acer's new BIFROST PREDATOR Radeon RX 9070 XT, NITRO RX 9070 XT and NITRO RX 9070 launched: custom RDNA 4 looks fantastic here from Acer.

TL;DR: Acer is introducing six new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards in the BIFROST PREDATOR and NITRO series. These cards feature a triple-fan design, with the BIFROST PREDATOR RX 9070 XT offering up to 3.1GHz GPU clocks and 340W power. They will be available for DIY markets.

Acer is launching 6 new custom Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards with new entries in the BIFROST PREDATOR and NITRO series. Check them out:

Both of Acer's new custom RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards feature a triple-fan design with a silver and black theme, with a 2.5-slot design. We should expect the higher-end overclocked RDNA 4 cards to feature 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors and up to 340W of power flowing into the custom Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Acer's new BIFROST PREDATOR model is exclusive to the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, and while this could change, the flagship RDNA 4 card has the highest GPU clocks out of the new models Acer has just revealed. The new BIFROST PREDATOR Radeon RX 9070 XT offers 2.97GHz GPU clocks out of the box for 304W power, and while overclocked, a slightly higher 3.1GHz GPU clock for 340W of power.

The new NITRO RX 9070 XT has the same 3.1GHz GPU boost and 340W power as the BIFROST PREDATOR, while the NITRO RX 9070 non-XT drops down to 2.52GHz at stock (220W power) and 2.7GHz when overclocked (245W power).

Acer's new BIFROST PREDATOR and NITRO series Radeon RX 9070 "RDNA 4" graphics cards have a different cooling design, with the cards looking pretty damn good IMO. The specs are identical, they're the same size, and the heatsink underneath is probably the same. Acer won't be limiting its new RDNA 4 cards to OEMs and pre-built systems, but they'll hit the DIY market, too.

  • BIFROST PREDATOR RX 9070 XT (OC): 3.1GHz @ 340W
  • BIFROST PREDATOR RX 9070 XT (stock): 2.97GHz @ 304W
  • NITRO RX 9070 XT (OC): 3.1GHz @ 340W
  • NITRO RX 9070 XT (stock): 2.97GHz @ 304W
  • NITRO RX 9070 (OC): 2.7GHz @ 245W
  • NITRO RX 9070 (stock): 2.52GHz @ 220W
