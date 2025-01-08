GIGABYTE's flagship AORUS Radeon RX 9070 XT ELITE GPU - RDNA 4 up close

Although full details and specs are still a mystery, GIGABYTE has showcased its RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9700 XT and RX 9700 GPUS at CES 2025.

If you're a PC gamer looking forward to the next generation of Radeon and GeForce graphics cards, AMD's CES 2025 has been a let-down, not in the sense of what it showed but what it didn't. Instead of a full reveal for RDNA 4 and the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 combo, we got info on some of the new tech but no specs, pricing, release date, or performance. It was more of a tease than a full announcement, ala the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series.

AORUS Radeon RX 9070 XT ELITE and GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 GAMNIG OC GPUs.

Thankfully, at least in terms of getting to pick up and hold a brand-new RDNA 4 GPU, GIGABYTE delivered the goods. During our tour of all of their latest gear, we got a closer look at the new AORUS Radeon RX 9070 XT ELITE and GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 GAMNIG OC graphics cards that will debut sometime during Q1 2025.

Unfortunately, we couldn't get any details on things like Compute Units, clock speeds, and VRAM capacity. Still, we do know that the AORUS Radeon RX 9070 XT ELITE features three 8-pin power connectors.

It's also a triple-fan cooling system with the company's newly designed Hawk fan, a vapor chamber, and composite copper heat pipes. The RGB has also been upgraded with a new AORUS Elite look, and it will ship with a dual BIOS for Performance and Silent modes. It also has dual DisplayPort and HDMI ports on the rear. Here's a few more shots.

AORUS Radeon RX 9070 XT ELITE.

The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 GAMNIG OC was also displayed with WINDFORCE cooling, the new Hawk fans, and two 8-pin power connectors. Here are some shots.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 9070 GAMNIG OC.

Both cards are rumored to feature 16GB of VRAM; however, this has yet to be confirmed.