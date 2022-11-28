We can expect custom Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs on launch on December 13

AMD will be unleashing its new RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13, with rumors suggesting custom AIB models would be weeks away... but now fresh rumors are squashing that.

The new rumors tease that it won't just be AMD's own in-house reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, with AIB partners unleashing their custom designs at the same time. ComputerBase is reporting that some board partners -- not all, to be precise -- will have their custom Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards ready to roar on December 13.

This shouldn't be surprising considering SAPPHIRE recently teased their upcoming Radeon RX 7900 series Nitro graphics cards just days ago, as well as both ASUS and PowerColor both also teasing their custom Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards, which are in the ovens, and getting ready to fire up inside of gaming PCs across the planet. Not the bad fire like NVIDIA's controversial GeForce RTX 4090 and its 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connectors, just to be sure.

The new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is powered by the new RDNA 3 GPU architecture, offering 96 CUs, and a 2.3GHz GPU game clock across its 12288 cores. AMD slaps a large 24GB of GDDR6 memory, matching its competitor in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of GDDR6X.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and its 24GB of GDDR6 memory is spread out on a 384-bit memory bus, joined by 96MB of Infinity Cache (lower than the 128MB of Infinity Cache on Navi 21-powered GPUs) which offers up to an insane 5.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth (yes, you read that correctly). AMD has a 355W TBP (Total Board Power) for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, only 55W more than the Radeon RX 7900 XT (300W).

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XT still rocks the impressive Navi 31 GPU, which is the first consumer GPU chiplet with 84 CUs and a 2GHz game clock. There's 20GB of GDDR6 memory on the Radeon RX 7900 XT spread out on a 320-bit memory bus, with 300W TBP.

As for the Navi 31 GPU itself, AMD is using the 5nm + 6nm process nodes at TSMC with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT being the first chiplet design GPUs in the world. AMD is using one compute tile on 5nm and 6 x memory chiplets that are on the 6nm process node.