BOE unleashes world's first 600Hz laptop gaming display

BOE unveils its monster new 600Hz laptop display, an upgrade from their 27-inch 500Hz gaming laptop display from earlier this year.

Published Dec 2, 2022 5:33 PM CST
BOE has just unveiled a monster new gaming laptop display, with the introduction of the new 16-inch gaming panel with an absolutely screaming 600Hz refresh rate. Yeah, you read that right... 600Hz.

The new BOE gaming panel was unveiled at the 2022 World Display Industry Conference with its 600Hz refresh rate has an unknown resolution, but I'm confident that we'll see a native 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution. Inside, BOE was using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU solution with what looks like a 16:10 aspect ratio.

BOE's new 16-inch 600Hz laptop display (source: BOE)
600Hz isn't exactly some massive achievement, but it's definitely notable... with the last monster gaming display in production being a team-up between ASUS and NVIDIA earlier this year with their new 540Hz gaming display. 540Hz is already insane, but 600Hz is another level.

Under that, we've got the likes of Alienware and their x17 R2 gaming displays rocking a 17-inch 1080p 480Hz panel, which can't be discounted. 480Hz is incredible, with 540Hz in the works with ASUS and NVIDIA... and now 600Hz with BOE and its upcoming 16-inch 600Hz gaming laptop display.

BOE's new 34-inch 165Hz Mini-LED gaming display (source: BOE)
BOE didn't just show off their upcoming 16-inch 600Hz gaming laptop display, but also some new Mini-LED gaming displays and TVs including a new 34-inch ultra-wide 165Hz display with HDR1000 certification and an ultra-high contrast rate of 100,000:1. Not bad at all, hey?

BOE's monster 86-inch Mini-LED 4K display... I want one (source: BOE)
Another Mini-LED product shown off at the 2022 World Display Industry Conference was BOE's new monster 86-inch Mini-LED 4K panel, which has an active MLED backlight with a huge peak brightness of up to 1500 nits. Yeah, I want to see that in front of my eyeballs with NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card powering the 86-inch Mini-LED 4K TV. Tasty.

Earlier this year, BOE unveiled their monster 27-inch 500Hz gaming panel, but the new 16-inch 600Hz gaming display is another level of insanity... for gaming laptops of the future, which we should see debut in January at CES 2023.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

