ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor rocks new E-TN (Esports TN) panel

ASUS and NVIDIA have been working on the absolute bleeding-edge gaming monitor technology for many years now, with the companies hitting a huge new milestone: 500Hz.

The new ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor is not just a new 1080p gaming monitor at an even-faster refresh rate (in this case: 500Hz) but rather the companies are using a new 500Hz display designed from the ground up for esports.

The new "E-TN" (Esports TN) panel is being used for "maximum motion clarity", but there's much more: NVIDIA teases that inside of the new ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor we have: "NVIDIA G-SYNC Esports Mode with adjustable esports vibrance and of course, complete NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer support, allowing users to measure end-to-end system latency when using a NVIDIA Reflex mouse and GeForce GPU".

ASUS and NVIDIA built the new 500Hz G-SYNC Esports displays even faster, with lower response times, and have been specifically tuned for competitive games including CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, and League of Legends.