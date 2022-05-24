All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor rocks new E-TN (Esports TN) panel

NVIDIA introduces next-level ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor: 500FPS (!!!) capable with new E-TN (Esports TN) panel.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 24 2022 12:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS and NVIDIA have been working on the absolute bleeding-edge gaming monitor technology for many years now, with the companies hitting a huge new milestone: 500Hz.

The new ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor is not just a new 1080p gaming monitor at an even-faster refresh rate (in this case: 500Hz) but rather the companies are using a new 500Hz display designed from the ground up for esports.

The new "E-TN" (Esports TN) panel is being used for "maximum motion clarity", but there's much more: NVIDIA teases that inside of the new ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz G-SYNC gaming monitor we have: "NVIDIA G-SYNC Esports Mode with adjustable esports vibrance and of course, complete NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer support, allowing users to measure end-to-end system latency when using a NVIDIA Reflex mouse and GeForce GPU".

ASUS and NVIDIA built the new 500Hz G-SYNC Esports displays even faster, with lower response times, and have been specifically tuned for competitive games including CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, and League of Legends.

ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz gaming monitor rocks new E-TN (Esports TN) panel 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Swift 27' 1440P Gaming Monitor (PG279QM)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$739.99
$739.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2022 at 12:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.