AUO working on next-gen 540Hz gaming panel, requires RTX 6090
AUO reportedly has a next-gen 540Hz gaming panel under development, one-upping the already insane 500Hz NVIDIA + ASUS ROG panel.
ASUS and NVIDIA unveiled their new E-TN (Esports TN) panel which is the world's fastest gaming monitor, offering an incredible 500Hz refresh rate.
But now AUO reportedly has a new 540Hz "high-brush" panel under development, with MyDrivers reporting that the "specific specifications of this ultra-high brush panel have not yet been announced, and it is likely to be overclocked on a 500Hz panel, which is a product that continues to be optimized".
The site reports that "some people have tested 500Hz high-speed brushing monitors before, using Core i9-12900K , 32GB DDR5 The game PC including the memory and RTX 3090 graphics card has been verified. Even if the minimum picture quality is turned on, the frame rate under FHD resolution is only 343 frames".
We all know that this would be in some, but not all games, as 1080p 500FPS should be achievable in plenty of games. You're not going to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 at its highest graphics settings at 500FPS, even at 1080p, and even with DLSS working its magic. But Rocket League, Overwatch, Fortnite, League of Legends, and many more esports titles will drive 500FPS+ easily.
