Samsung unveils new 6K glasses-free 3D gaming monitor, world's first 1040Hz display, and more

Samsung unveils new 2026 Odyssey gaming monitors: industry's first 6K glasses-free 3D monitor, a new monitor with an insane 1040Hz refresh rate, and more.

TL;DR: Samsung's 2026 Odyssey gaming monitors introduce groundbreaking features, including the world's first 6K glasses-free 3D display with real-time eye tracking and a record 1040Hz refresh rate. The lineup offers versatile dual-mode configurations and high-resolution panels designed to deliver unmatched immersion and performance for gamers.

Samsung has just unveiled a slew of new 2026 gaming monitors, including the industry's first 6K glasses-free 3D gaming monitor with a blistering 1040Hz refresh rate, and more. Check them out:

The new Samsung Odyssey G9, Odyssey G6, and trio of new Odyssey G8 gaming monitors include technologies that simply "weren't possible" last year says Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics, who added: "With this year's Odyssey lineup, we're introducing display experiences that simply weren't possible even a year ago. From the industry's first 6K glasses-free 3D monitor to breakthrough 1,040Hz speed, we designed these monitors to meet the ambitions of today's gamers and deliver a level of immersion that fundamentally changes how content looks and functions on screen".

Starting with Samsung's new Odyssey 3D G9 gaming monitor, which is the world's first 3D 6K gaming monitor, which features a 32-inch IPS-based 6K panel with real-time eye-tracking technology to adjust the depth and perspective in visuals depending on the users' viewing position. The new Odyssey 3D G9 gaming monitor features a dual-mode configuration, switching behind native 6K @ 165Hz and 3K @ 330Hz with a 1ms GTG response time.

Next up is the new Odyssey G6, with a 27-inch IPS-based panel that reaches a blistering 1040Hz refresh rate in its HD resolution mode. There's also a 2K @ 600Hz setting, which is still going to require some serious GPU power to drive games at 600FPS or more... let alone 1040FPS. My god.

Lastly, Samsung has 3 new Odyssey G8 gaming monitors to choose from with differences in sizes, resolutions, and refresh rates. First, there's the 32-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HS model) that sports dual-mode as well, with 6K @ 165Hz and 3K @ 330Hz, the G80HF with a 27-inch IPS panel and 5K @ 180Hz (with the ability to switch between 2K @ 360Hz). The last new Odyssey G8 gaming monitor is the G80SH, with a 32-inch QD-OLED panel and 4K @ 240Hz.

Samsung will be unveiling all of its new Odyssey gaming monitors at CES 2026, so we won't have too much longer until we can go hands- and eyes-on with Samsung's impressive-sounding new gaming monitors.