BOE announces 27-inch 1080p 500Hz gaming monitor: yes, 500FPS insanity
BOE announces the world's fastest gaming panel, with a new 27-inch 1080p 500Hz screen -- yes, 500Hz, meaning up to 500FPS insanity.
BOE is a company you probably haven't heard of, but Beijing Oriental Electronics Group Co., Ltd (BOE) have just announced that it is developing the world's fastest gaming panel... at 500Hz.
As for BOE, the company is one of the largest manufacturers of LCD, LED, and OLED panels and have been opening up manufacturing facilities across China like 7/11 opens up stores at every corner. The company has as many as 19 research and development (R&D) labs in 19 different countries, impressive.
The company is now coming out loud and proud about their latest breakthrough, with a new 27-inch 1080p monitor with an 8-lane eDP connection, 1ms response time, and true 8-bit color gamut support. Oh, and we can't forget to mention the 500Hz refresh rate meaning that yes... you can drive up to a retina-busting 500FPS.
BOE said in a statement (machine translation) so it's not perfect, but here we go: "With years of technology accumulation, BOE has made important breakthroughs in the field of oxide semiconductor display technology, overcoming industry problems such as copper (Cu) easy to diffuse, easy to oxidize, and easy to drill and engrave, and is the first in the industry to achieve mass production of copper interconnect stack structures and the integration of high refresh rate, high resolution, low power consumption oxide display technology, breaking the foreign monopoly, and continue to launch low power consumption, ultra-narrow bezel, 500Hz+ gaming display, super-sized 8K Oxide 120Hz".
"A series of high-end technologies and products such as frequency conversion refresh rate display. At the same time, great breakthroughs have been made in the research and development of high mobility 30+ cm 2 / Vsoxide technology, which has laid a technical foundation for the subsequent performance improvement of high-end products".
