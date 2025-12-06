Philips unveils new 27-inch dual-mode gaming monitor: 1440p at 500Hz or 720p at bonkers 1000Hz

Philips has just unveiled a monster new gaming monitor with the introduction of the new EVNIA 27M2N5500XD, which sports a 27-inch panel with a native 1440p resolution @ 500Hz refresh rate, but with its Dual-Mode function, it can switch to 720p at an incredibly fast 1000Hz refresh.
Philips' new EVNIA 27M2N5500XD gaming monitor was recently shown off at an event in China, where it was shown off alongside AOC's new AGON AGP277QK -- which uses a similar dual-mode panel -- with both of the gaming monitors designed for competitive PC gamers who want motion clarity and input lag over image detail (resolution).
The 27-inch panel on its regular setting will provide 1440p @ 500Hz, which is great for most people, but for the bleeding-edge users and gamers who want nothing but speed: 720p @ 1000Hz is going to feel incredibly smooth. Chinese media reports that the new Philips EVNIA 27M2N5500XD gaming monitor features a 1ms GtG response time, and a 2000:1 static contrast ratio, meaning we're looking at an IPS panel (OLED would be great in the future).
I can't see many people buying this, but it's great for Philips to have its new EVNIA 27M2N5500XD in the headlines. I'm a huge fan of Overwatch with nearly 2000 hours in the game, and I can't image flicking down to a piddly 720p resolution... but the 1000Hz refresh rate? Oh yeah. Wake me up when it's 4K @ 1000Hz and we have next-gen GeForce RTX 9090 graphics cards with 256GB of GDDR9 memory.